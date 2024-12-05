Trafigura Defends Its Controls During Time It Was Paying Bribes

Employees work at a reception desk at the office of Trafigura India Private Ltd., a subsidiary of Trafigura Group Pte., in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Trafigura, a little-known private partnership that trades in oil, coal, iron ore, and metals, is one of the hidden companies that power the world economy, linking suppliers and consumers of raw materials. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Current and former senior figures from Trafigura Group have defended its approach to combating corruption, in a landmark trial that is offering an unprecedented window into decision making at the very top of the commodity trading giant.

A Swiss court this week showed minutes of meetings and other internal documents dating back to the mid 2000s, exposing details of Trafigura’s internal controls and its use of middlemen, during a period in which the company has previously admitted to paying bribes in a separate case.

In one instance, late founder Claude Dauphin sought to minimize checks; in another, then-Chief Financial Officer Pierre Lorinet admitted that Trafigura’s due diligence had not always been “robust.”

The trial in the Swiss federal criminal court in Bellinzona this week is the latest in a series of cases targeting corruption inside the world’s biggest commodity traders. The evidence shown in court, alongside testimony from current and former executives, has highlighted the tension between Trafigura’s compliance practices and the pursuit of profit.

Trafigura sought to find “the right balance” between measures to prevent potential corruption and its ability to do business in difficult parts of the world, Lorinet, who is now a non-executive director of Trafigura and has not been accused of wrongdoing, testified on Thursday.

“There’s no perfect system, there’s no zero risk,” he said. “There’s only zero risk if you stop all business.”

Trafigura is accused of paying more than $5 million in bribes to an Angolan official, Paulo Gouveia Junior, between 2009 and 2011 in the Swiss case. Earlier this year in a US case, the company admitted bribery in Brazil from 2003 to 2014.

Three individuals, including former Trafigura chief operating officer Mike Wainwright, are charged alongside Trafigura in Switzerland. They deny the charges.

For Trafigura, the Swiss charges against its Dutch parent company hinge on whether it had all necessary measures in place to prevent bribes being paid. The company claims that, despite the alleged bribes in Angola and the admitted bribes in Brazil, its compliance procedures were adequate.

Still, prosecutors have cast doubt on the commitment of Trafigura’s top executives to avoiding corruption, alleging that the company used a former employee nicknamed “Mr. Non-Compliant” to funnel payments.

Pressed on whether Trafigura’s founder had ever called the man “Mr. Non-Compliant,” Lorinet said that “I never personally heard Claude Dauphin call him that,” echoing earlier testimony from Wainwright.

Debated Compliance

The court also showed minutes of meetings of the compliance committee from 2010 and 2011, in which senior Trafigura executives debated its compliance approach.

In one instance, Trafigura’s founder and then-chief executive officer Dauphin is recorded as having stated that he did not want compliance reviewing counterparties “unless there was a legal requirement to do so.”

Wainwright said that Dauphin’s comments referred to continuous reviews of Trafigura’s existing business partners. He said he believed the founder, who died in 2015, was motivated by a desire for efficiency. “Predominantly he was saying, let’s be efficient, let’s rely on our policy, and don’t be in a position where we need to review hundreds or thousands of companies,” he told the court.

Another part of the document showed that Lorinet “stated that we now have robust due diligence procedures in place however this was not always the case.” In his testimony, Lorinet explained that Trafigura had some longstanding business partners whose deals with the company predated its first code of conduct, and that he was arguing in favor of reviewing these relationships.

Wainwright himself said that he “had forgotten about” the company’s compliance committee that he was part of in the period in question, and that he could not remember the committee intervening in any incident.

But he clarified that that would have been the role of Trafigura’s compliance department rather than the committee, which was made up of a handful of senior executives, including himself, Dauphin and Lorinet.

Using Middlemen

Wainwright said Trafigura used around 20 to 30 companies as intermediaries in the period in question. Using middlemen to help win business in difficult parts of the world can sometimes be a way to outsource bribery, and in recent years many trading houses — including Trafigura itself — have outlawed the practice.

Wainwright was asked whether Trafigura’s compliance committee ever reviewed invoices from intermediaries to check whether they were justifiable.

“I don’t remember ever the compliance committee reviewing invoices,” he said. “The traders and/or their managers would have seen the costs of the business, the profitability of the business and as long as from their perspective the numbers made sense, I don’t believe there was a reason to challenge the cost and therefore the invoice.”

Lorinet argued that even in 2009-2011, Trafigura’s compliance policy was “well ahead” of the rest of the commodity trading industry.

Since the period under scrutiny, Trafigura says it has invested significant resources in staff training, strengthened compliance teams and controls, and from 2019, prohibited the use of third parties for business origination.

The trial continues on Friday with further testimony from Lorinet and a final witness, a Trafigura compliance executive.

