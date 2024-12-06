BRP reports Q3 profit and revenue down from year ago as it faced softer demand

Kevin Burkett, president of Burkett Asset Management, joins us and talks abot BRP to sell most of the marine business.

VALCOURT, Que. — BRP Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago as it faced softer demand. The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft says it earned $27.3 million or 37 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31.

The result was down from a profit of $90.1 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $1.96 billion, down from $2.37 billion a year earlier.

BRP says its normalized profit for the quarter amounted to $1.16 per diluted share, down from a normalized profit of $3.24 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

In October, the company announced it was looking to sell its money-losing boat brands as well as its marine parts, accessories and apparel businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.