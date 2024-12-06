NYPD Finds Backpack Matching Description Carried by CEO’s Killer

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Police Department found a gray backpack matching the description of one carried by the killer of health insurance executive Brian Thompson, according to people familiar with the matter.

The backpack was found in Central Park, the people said, declining to be identified as the information wasn’t public yet. After the killing on Wednesday, the suspect rode a bicycle through Central Park and exited at 77th Street with the bike, Joseph Kenny, the chief of NYPD detectives, said in an interview earlier.

