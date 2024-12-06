Russia May Deploy New Ballistic Missile in Belarus, Putin Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he may deploy the new intermediate-range ballistic missile called Oreshnik in Belarus in the second half of next year.

The weapons will be part of Russia’s military but the Belarusian leadership would determine any targets, the Russian leader said on Friday at a meeting in Minsk with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, according to a video posted by the Kremlin on Telegram. Lukashenko requested the deployment, the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Putin warned at the end of last month that his forces could strike “decision-making centers” in the Ukrainian capital with the new ballistic missile in retaliation for attacks on Russia using Western weapons. Kremlin forces had earlier in the month used the Oreshnik weapon, which the president said could replicate the force of a nuclear bomb if used in massive quantities, to hit the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.