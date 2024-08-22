The latest developments in the lockout at Canada’s 2 biggest railways

John Gradek, lecturer and coordinator of the aviation management program at McGill University, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the transport sector.

In the culmination of months of increasingly bitter negotiations, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers after the parties failed to agree on a new contract before the midnight deadline.

Here are the latest developments on the rail stoppage (all times are ET):

7:29 a.m.: Many arrived at stations along GO Transit’s Milton line only to learn the rail work stoppage would upend their commute.

Customer care workers stopped commuters on their way into the Cooksville parking lot to tell them about the job action and alternative travel options.

Shuttles were running every 30 minutes to take those at the station to Port Credit’s GO hub, where they could catch a ride on the Lakeshore line.

7:15 a.m.: GO Transit says its service “may be busier than usual” as the rail work stoppage brings one of its commuter lines to a standstill, upending travel plans for thousands of daily commuters.

The regional transit service for southern Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe region says rail service has been suspended at Hamilton GO Centre and on the Milton line, which cuts through Mississauga to Toronto’s downtown Union Station.

Metrolinx, the provincial agency responsible for GO Transit, has said about 7,500 customers use the Milton line daily and 600 rail customers use Hamilton GO Centre.

12:16 a.m.: Canadian Pacific Kansas City issues statement calling for the union to accept its offer to resolve the labour dispute with binding arbitration.

The company says it does not believe a negotiated outcome is within reach.

The railway says binding arbitration would end the work stoppage and mitigate further harm and disruption to supply chains and the economy.

12:01 a.m.: Both companies lock out workers bringing rail traffic at Canada’s two largest railways to a halt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.