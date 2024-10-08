Statistics Canada reports $1.1B merchandise trade deficit for August

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $1.1 billion in August as lower oil prices weighed on exports.

The agency says the result compared with a revised deficit of $287 million in July. The initial reading for July released last month pointed to a surplus of $684 million for the month.

The result came as total exports fell one per cent in to $64.3 billion in August.

Exports of energy products fell three per cent, as shipments of crude oil fell 4.1 per cent, mainly due to lower prices.

Total imports edged up 0.3 per cent in August to $65.4 billion as imports of motor vehicles and parts rose 2.4 per cent.

In volume terms, total exports edged up 0.1 per cent in August, while imports increased 0.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press