The Daily Chase: Canadian inflation warms to 2%

Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Canada’s inflation rate ticks up to 2%: Canada’s official inflation rate rose at a two per cent pace in the year up to October, an uptick from the 1.6 per cent pace the month before. The numbers released by Statistics Canada this morning came in higher than expected and make it less likely that the Bank of Canada will be aggressive with its expected rate cut next month.

Markets react to Ukraine missile strikes: Equity markets are under pressure while bonds are rallying on escalation fears after Ukraine hit multiple targets deep in Russian territory with American-made long-range missiles. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell four basis points to 4.37 per cent, while moves in Europe were even more dramatic. Safe haven assets like gold, the Swiss franc, and the yen are higher. The S&P 500 was off about 0.3 per cent premarket.

TC Energy investor day trumpets growth: Pipeline company TC Energy is hosting its investor day today, and the company is painting a picture of a bright future. The company says it is moving ahead on four power generation projects: three in the U.S. and one nuclear joint venture in Ontario. TC is also anticipating a special payment related to Coastal GasLink, the conduit that will feed the soon-to-open LNG Canada plant on the B.C. coast. TC Energy recently spun off its liquids pipeline business into a new company, South Bow.

George Weston beats on earnings: Quarterly results at George Weston Ltd. came out this morning and the numbers showed the parent company of Loblaws, Choice Properties REIT and other assets had higher profits than expected. Adjusted profit rose 2.1 per cent to $476 million or $3.57 per share, up from $466 million or $3.36 per share a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.5 per cent to $18.7 billion.

Walmart shares jump on earnings: Shares in Walmart are one to watch today after the retailer posted quarterly results premarket that showed a higher-than-expected sales forecast. Profit topped analyst estimates and same-store sales grew by five per cent as consumers spent more on every visit, Walmart said. Sales have grown now for two quarters in a row after declining for almost three years and the shares responded positively: up about four per cent premarket.