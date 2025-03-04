Trump tariff threat becomes reality. Live updates here.

Watch live in-depth coverage as Trump unleashes tariffs against Canada, setting in motion a trade war between two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed tariffs against Canada today, setting in motion a trade war between two countries with deeply linked economies, jeopardizing jobs and likely raising consumer prices on both sides of the border.

Latest developments:

The president’s executive order hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy

The tariffs took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak at 10:30 a.m. EST

8:58 a.m.: Trudeau to speak later this morning

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. EST today, where he will be joined by Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, and Public Safety Minister David J. McGuinty.

Yesterday, Joly described the tariffs as an “existential threat,” telling reporters that Canada was ready.

- Mary Nersessian, Digital news director

8:50 a.m. EST: Mexican president promises retaliation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the U.S. tariffs and said there was no justification for them. She said her government would respond with both tariff and non-tariff measures.

Reuters

8:45 a.m. EST: Labour union laments ‘all-out attack’

The United Steelworkers union called the tariffs an “all-out attack on Canadian workers, their families and the industries that keep our economy running,” said Marty Warren, the national director for Canada, in a press release.

Desjardins estimated industries involving primary metals and machinery are among the most vulnerable to Trump’s tariffs.

“This reckless decision threatens jobs, risks devastating the Canadian communities that rely on them and will disrupt the supply chains on which North America depends,” Warren wrote.

- Luca Caruso-Moro, Digital Breaking News Assignment Editor

8:35 a.m. EST: Ford to respond

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs at a news conference in Toronto at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Ford said Monday that the province will consider halting the supply of nickel and electricity to the United States in response to the tariffs.

“We will respond strongly and we don’t want to,” Ford said. “On the critical minerals I will stop shipments going into the U.S. for nickel. I will shut down manufacturing because 50 per cent of the nickel you use is coming from Ontario.”

The Ontario premier also said he would move forward on a number of previously announced actions, including removing U.S. alcohol from LCBO shelves and ripping up a $100-million deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite internet service in northern Ontario.

- Codi Wilson, CP24.com journalist

8:18 a.m.: EST: Poilievre to speak

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to hold a press conference today at 11:30 a.m. EST in the foyer of the West Block in Ottawa, the party said in a statement on Monday morning, without specifying any other details.

- Mary Nersessian, Digital news director

8:15 a.m. EST: Toronto ‘united’ against Trump’s tariffs

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said Trump’s tariffs have worried “hardworking Torontonians,” vowing in a post on X that her city will stand “united in a Team Canada approach to respond to this senseless trade action.”

“We will get through this together,” she wrote.

As the US imposes tariffs, hardworking Torontonians are worried. People are concerned about their jobs and cost of food. Toronto stands united in a Team Canada approach to respond to this senseless trade action. We will get through this together. — Mayor Olivia Chow 🇨🇦 (@MayorOliviaChow) March 4, 2025

- Luca Caruso-Moro, Digital Breaking News Assignment Editor

7:45 a.m. EST: ‘A short-sighted man’

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston responded to the tariffs on social media, calling Trump “a short-sighted man who wields his power just for the sake of it, not having any consideration for the destructive impact of his decisions on both Canadians and Americans.”

“It is impossible to properly describe the uncertainty and chaos that President Trump’s threat of tariffs and now actually imposing tariffs has caused for Canadians,” Houston said in a lengthy post to X.

Along with removing alcohol from Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. store shelves, Houston said the province will immediately limit access to provincial procurement for U.S. businesses, look at cancelling existing contracts and “reject outright bids” until the tariffs are removed.

- Michael Lee, CTVNews.ca lead morning producer

7:38 a.m. EST: World market decline

European and Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after a new round of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect.

Get the latest market developments and real-time data on BNNBloomberg.ca

BNNBloomberg.ca

6:31 a.m. EST: Unifor responds

Unifor national president Lana Payne says U.S. President Donald Trump has seriously misjudged the resolve and unity of Canadians, and he has misjudged how damaging this trade war will be for American workers.

The head of the union, which represents 320,000 workers, says the tariffs will hurt working people with higher prices for everyday goods, destroy jobs on both sides of the border.

Unifor is calling on all levels of government and industry to step up and co-ordinate a response to the continued tariff threats on targeted Canadian industries.

Payne says Canada’s trade relationship has forever changed with the U.S.

The Canadian Press

6 a.m. EST: Business leaders surveyed

A survey by KPMG finds two-thirds of Canadian business leaders polled say they can weather a trade war that lasts more than a year.

The report also says that 86 per cent support retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

Timothy Prince, the Canadian managing partner for clients and markets at KPMG in Canada, says the business community remains unwavering in its commitment to stand up for Canada.

The report is based on a survey completed last week of 602 business leaders from primarily mid-sized and large companies across Canada and industry sectors.

The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

6 a.m. EST: Canada to retaliate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is prepared for a trade war with its southern neighbour as U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods took effect Tuesday at midnight. Justin Trudeau is set to speak today at 10:30 a.m. EST. You can watch it live here on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News App.

Spencer Van Dyk and Stephanie Ha, CTV News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford turns to government ministers after speaking at the Prospectors, Developers, Association of Canada conference, in Toronto, on Monday March 3, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford turns to government ministers after speaking at the Prospectors, Developers, Association of Canada conference, in Toronto, on Monday March 3, 2025.

6 a.m. EST: Why are titans of industry holding their tongues amid punishing Trump tariffs?

Despite conservatives' long-held affinity for so-called “job creators,” Trump 2.0 is changing the narrative with market-altering tariffs crashing down on America’s biggest allies. Meanwhile, the monied class and oligarchy remain eerily silent as their businesses, consumers, and precious stock prices brace for certain impact. More from CTVNews.ca opinion writer Eric Ham here.

Eric Ham, CTVNews.ca

Monday: Doug Ford threatens to stop nickel shipments to U.S. on eve of trade war

Premier Doug Ford is threatening to stop the supply of nickel and electricity to the United States in response to 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

“We keep the lights on for 1.5 million homes and manufacturing (businesses) in New York, in Michigan and in Minnesota. If he (Trump) wants to destroy our economy and our families, I will shut down the electricity going down to the U.S. I am telling you we will do it,” Ford said.

Chris Fox, CP24.com

Monday: Trump says economywide tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump says 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, will start Tuesday

Trump says there’s no room left for America’s closest neighbours to negotiate a way out of the devastating duties.

The president says both countries would have to build car plants and “other things” in the United States to get the levies removed.

Trump’s executive order to implement economywide tariffs was delayed until Tuesday after Canada and Mexico agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.The order initially tied the tariffs to the illegal flow of people and drugs across the borders — but Trump previously said the delay would allow time for an “economic” deal.It remains unclear what the president wants to see from Canada in exchange for dropping the tariff threat for good.

The Canadian Press

Sunday: Canada has done a ‘reasonable’ job on the border

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said tariffs would be levied Tuesday against Canada and Mexico, but the levels remained to be seen.

“Exactly what they are, we’re going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate,” Lutnick said in an interview broadcast Sunday on Fox News.

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian products, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until Tuesday after Canada agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

Trump tariffs against Canada Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick speaks in the Oval Office of the White House after President Donald Trump signed an executive order, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Despite the boost in border security and a weeks-long diplomatic push by Canadian officials in Washington, Trump said last Thursday the steep duties would move forward.

Lutnick said Mexico and Canada had done a “reasonable” job on the border but the billionaire financier said fentanyl continues to enter the United States. He said Trump is still considering “how exactly he wants to play it” with America’s closest neighbours, describing it as a fluid situation.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data shows the number of people and drugs crossing illegally into the United States from Canada is minuscule compared to the volume coming across the southern border. It reports just 13.6 grams of fentanyl seized by northern Border Patrol staff in January.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Saturday: Report reveals which Canadian companies are most at risk

A new report outlines the top 10 Canadian companies facing downside risks if U.S. tariffs are enacted, with nearly half of the firms on the list operating in the energy sector.

The report, authored by Syntax Data, comes amid fresh tariff threats from the U.S. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that tariffs on Canada are “going forward on time,” with an executive order that was delayed until March 4 to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy. On Wednesday, a White House official confirmed the tariff plans could change as a result of negotiations.

The report said tariffs could impact Canadian industries that rely on the U.S. for trade, along with raising costs for Canadian exporters and potentially disrupting supply chains. As a result, Syntax Data said in the report that it screened for Canadian firms with the largest U.S. revenues and “therefore highest exposure to U.S.-imposed tariffs.”

“The energy sector is at risk given how much business Canadian energy producers do with the U.S. Forty percent of the top 10 companies identified are in energy production, including Enbridge Inc. and TC Energy, which each generate approximately 50 per cent of their revenue in the U.S.,” the report reads.

“With 60 per cent of U.S. crude oil being imported from Canada, a 10 per cent tariff on energy could have major implications for the energy industry. While lower tariffs are likely designed to avoid extreme energy price hikes for U.S. consumers, Canadian energy companies with significant U.S. exposure would face major ramifications.”

Daniel Johnson, BNNBloomberg.ca

Background

What is an import tariff? An import tariff is a tax placed on a good as it’s brought into the country, paid for by the importer. Trump has said he plans to hit Canada and Mexico with a 25 per cent tariff on most imports — energy would be taxed at 10 per cent. However, those tariffs may be delayed, as they were earlier this month, or dropped.

READ MORE: What exactly is a tariff?

Why is this happening? Trump has cited several reasons for his tariff threats. He said Canada needs to do more to prevent fentanyl smuggling. He claims his country carries a trade deficit of between $100 to $200 billion, but that number appears to be inflated. U.S. data lists the 2023 deficit at $40.6 billion. He also said he’s open to using economic force to make Canada the 51st state.

Trump has cited several reasons for his tariff threats. He said Canada needs to do more to prevent fentanyl smuggling. He claims his country carries a trade deficit of between $100 to $200 billion, but that number appears to be inflated. lists the 2023 deficit at $40.6 billion. He also said he’s open to using to make Canada the 51st state. How will Canada respond? In early February, Canada said it would slap retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods. Thirty-billion dollars of those tariffs would be immediate, while fees on an additional $125 billion would come later, providing time for Canadian companies and supply chains to find alternatives.

Trump tariffs against Canada: Live updates Left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Right: U.S. President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Understanding tariffs

A tariff is a tax on imported or exported goods. For companies importing products into the U.S., they will be required to pay a tax on those products.

Conversely, if Canada were to apply tariffs on goods imported into Canada, Canadian businesses that import from the U.S. would pay a tax on those imports, likely making products from the U.S. more expensive for Canadian consumers.

Why do governments use tariffs?

There are several reasons governments may put tariffs in place according to EDC , but generally tariffs accomplish three things.

1) Governments use them to generate revenue similar to an income or sales tax where the money can be used in a nation’s treasury and rolled into its budget;

2) Tariffs can be used to protect domestic industries, if a country decides free trade from an outside nation is hurting domestic producers;

3) Tariffs could be used as a diplomatic tool, to limit or ban imports or exports on goods and services from another country in an attempt to influence behaviour.