Trump will ‘probably’ reduce tariffs on Canada after Ford backs off on electricity. Live updates here.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford backed away from his surcharge on energy exports after U.S. President Donald Trump dramatically upped the ante in his trade war with Canada Tuesday.

In a Truth Social post, the president wrote he will double the tariff on steel and aluminum, expected tomorrow, and said he will declare a “National Emergency on Electricity” in areas affected by Ontario’s 25 per cent surcharge. Later in the day, Ford said in a statement he would suspend the charge.

Follow here for the latest updates:

4:20 p.m. EDT: U.S. will not impose 50% tariffs: Navarro

Peter Navarro, a senior trade adviser to Trump, just told CNBC that the U.S. will not be imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum on March 12, as the president had threatened this morning.

Phil Hahn, special projects producer

4:04 p.m. EDT: ‘I respect that,” Trumps says of Ontario’s concession on energy tax

Trump commented on Ontario’s decision to suspend its energy export tax during an availability in Washington alongside Tesla’s Elon Musk, telling reporters that it would have been a “very bad thing” had it been kept in place.

“As you know there is a very strong man in Canada who said he was going to charge a surcharge or tariff on electricity coming into our country. He has called, and he has said he is not going to do that. It would have been a very bad thing if he did but he is not going to do that. So, I respect that”

Chris Fox, managing digital producer

3:30 p.m. EDT: Trump ‘probably’ going to reduce tariffs: Reuters

Trump said on Tuesday that he is “probably so” going to reduce the recently increased tariffs on Canada after Ontario suspended a surcharge on electricity exports to the United States.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump discussed his decision to hike tariffs on U.S. imports, saying that he “had to do this.”

More on Canada’s Response:

He also said that markets are going to swing up and down over time, dismissing concerns that led to a sell-off. He said the tariffs were needed in order to get American jobs back and factories open.

Reuters

3:15 p.m. EDT: Ford hopeful 50 per cent tariff will be put on hold

Ford says that he believes Lutnick still has to speak with Trump regarding a 50 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum and steel that is set to take effect at midnight.

The premier, however, said that he is hopeful it will be put on hold following Ontario’s decision to suspend its energy export tax.

“He (Lutnick) has to bounce it off the president but I am pretty confident he will pull back. I am not speaking for them, I am not speaking for the president but if he (Trump) continues with the aluminum and the steel I just got off the phone with (Federal Finance) Minister (Dominic) LeBlanc and they (Ottawa) will respond dollar for dollar and tariff for tariff.”

Ford backs down after getting Trump's attention on electricity surcharge Thomas Timmins, partner and leader at Energy Practice Group Gowling WLG, reacts to Ontario Premier Ford's suspension of a 25% U.S. electricity surcharge.

Chris Fox, managing digital producer

2:46 p.m. EDT: Ontario suspends energy tariffs

Ontario has agreed to suspend its 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S., according to a joint statement from Ford and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The statement notes that Ford will travel to Washington on Thursday to meet with Lutnick and discuss “a renewed” USMCA free trade pact ahead of the April 2 reciprocal tariff deadline set by Trump.

Market Movement:

The pivot comes after Trump said that he would double planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent in retaliation for Ontario’s energy export tax.

Chris Fox, managing digital producer

2:40 p.m. EDT: Quebec vulnerable to aluminum tariffs

Union leaders say Trump’s tariffs threaten tens of thousands of jobs in Quebec alone, many of them linked to the aluminum sector.

News of a 50 per cent levy hit Trois-Rivieres and neighboring Bécancour particularly hard.

“The uncertainty of what will actually happen, what the impacts will be are a major concern,” said Bécancour Mayor Lucie Allard.

The region sits along the shores of the Saint-Lawrence, in a strategic location for exports.

A major smelter has been part of the landscape for nearly 30 years, and several other businesses are connected to the industry.

Ninety percent of the region’s exports land in the U.S., and anger and worry over the impact of a trade war has been mounting for weeks.

Genevieve Beauchemin, CTV News Quebec bureau chief

2:36 p.m. EDT: GM workers ‘anxious’

Workers at the GM plant in Oshawa, Ont. are feeling further anxiety over Trump’s latest threat to “permanently shut down automobile manufacturing business in Canada.

”Three-thousand workers are employed by GM at the plant which makes the Chevrolet Silverado truck.“Most of our members are anxious. They’re upset, they’re mad, they’re angry, they’re scared. We don’t feel like we have a level of control here,” Jeff Gray, president of Unifor local 222, tells CTV News.

Trump tariffs impact on auto sector Unifor local 222 president Jeff Gray poses for a photo.

Trump is threatening to “substantially increase” auto tariffs on April 2.

Gray says a part for the Silverado moves across the border between six and nine times.

He hopes Trump’s threat is an empty one but is concerned. “If you see his messaging on all of his social media platforms, it’s getting increasingly angry. And we’re worried.”

John Vennavally-Rao, CTV News correspondent

2:30 p.m. EDT: Trump will find a way to ‘retreat’: analyst

CTV News political analyst Scott Reid says he believes U.S. President Donald Trump will come under increasing pressure from the business community in the coming days as a result of his tariff escalation, and combined with the markets tanking, will “find some way to beat some sort of retreat” and will back off his latest threat.

“He’ll declare it a victory. He’ll utter new threats. He’ll draw new deadlines. But I don’t think he’s got the gut for this kind of discomfort,” said Reid on CTV News Channel.

“I just don’t think we’ve ever seen an example of Donald Trump suffering sacrifice, taking punch after punch, day after day. That’s not how he’s built. This guy’s all mouth, but with a glass jaw.”

Phil Hahn, special projects producer

2:22 p.m. EDT: White House calls tariffs ‘tax cut.’ Is that true?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt just called tariffs a “tax cut” for the American people in response to a question from the Associated Press.

“Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that, again, have been ripping us off,” said Leavitt. “Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people.”

Trump press briefing: Tariffs White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt arrives to speak with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Import tariffs are paid by the importing party. The actual cost can be passed on in a variety of ways.

For example, the exporting party might lower its pre-tariff price in an effort to stay competitive. The added cost could also be passed on to consumers. In January, the Bank of Canada forecasted the tariffs will increase prices for U.S. consumers, leading to higher inflation.

“I’m sorry. Have you ever paid a tariff? Because I have,” asked the journalist in a follow-up. “They don’t get charged on foreign companies. They get charged on the importers.”

“Ultimately, when we have fair and balanced trade,” she responded. “Revenues will stay here, wages will go up, and our country will be made wealthy again.”

She added she was insulted by the question and regretted calling on the Associated Press to pose it.

Luca Caruso-Moro, digital breaking news assignment editor

1:50 p.m. EDT: White House threatens ‘grave consequences’

The White House warned of “grave consequences” should Ontario Premier Doug Ford follow through on his threat to shut off electricity to the U.S.

“There would be grave consequences imposed on Canada if they think about shutting off electricity for the United States of America and our citizens,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Ford said Tuesday that cutting off the province’s energy supply to U.S. was a “tool in the toolkit” for combatting the U.S. tariffs.

Adam Frisk, local producer

1:36 p.m. EDT: Trump’s phone is ‘always open’

Asked if Trump has yet spoken with Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who will soon lead trade war negotiations between Canada and the U.S. as prime minister, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said he has not.

“Certainly, his phone is always open,” she said.

Leavitt did not answer a follow-up question by a reporter, who asked about a timeline for Trump to speak with Carney, given that a sitting president normally speaks to a close ally in short order after a new leadership is in effect.

Phil Hahn, special projects producer and Luca Caruso-Moro, digital breaking news assignment editor

1:06 p.m. EDT: Poilievre condemns Trump’s threat, attacks Carney

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat against Canadian steel and aluminum is “unjust” and is yet “another betrayal” of the long friendship between Canada and the U.S.

In a post on X, Poilievre called on the federal government to retaliate “immediately” with 50 per cent tariffs on all American steel and aluminum products imported into Canada.

Poilievre also called on new Liberal Leader Mark Carney to reverse his plan to impose an industrial carbon tax on Canadian steel.

“Carney‘s carbon tax and Trump’s tariffs would decimate our industry forever,” he wrote.

Phil Hahn, special projects producer

12:50 p.m. EDT: Canada’s next PM will keep tariffs in place for now

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who is soon expected to be sworn in as prime minister, vowed to keep Canadian counter tariffs against the U.S., “until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade.”

“President Trump’s latest tariffs are an attack on Canadian workers, families, and businesses. My government will ensure our response has maximum impact in the U.S. and minimal impact here in Canada, while supporting the workers impacted,” reads a statement attributed to a spokesperson.

Luca Caruso-Moro, digital breaking news assignment editor

12:46 p.m. EDT: Building a new car plant in the U.S. could take years

In his Truth Social post today, U.S. President Donald Trump said his tariffs would lead to a permanent shut down of the car manufacturing business in Canada.

“Those cars can easily be made in the USA!” wrote Trump. But building out capacity and staffing a new plant in the U.S. is a process that is far from easy.

In fact, according to American financial analysts John Murphy and John P. Babcock, this process could take three-plus years.

“For most auto parts it is not viable as it would be even more expensive to produce in the U.S.” than paying the tariffs, said the analysts in a report earlier this month from Bank of America.

Phil Hahn, special projects producer

12:26 p.m. EDT: T.O. mayor ‘fully supports’ Canada’s tariff response

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she “fully supports” the response of the federal and provincial governments to Trump’s “unjustified” and “senseless” trade war with Canada.

She said a motion will be coming before Toronto City Council at its next meeting to bar U.S. companies from participating in any future contracts with Canada’s largest city.

Just last week, the city announced it would preferentially do business with Canadian companies for contracts worth less than $353,000.

“This uncertainty and chaos needs to stop,” Chow said while responding to Trump’s latest threats Tuesday.

Chow made the comments while touring a Scarborough company that could be hit hard by the U.S. tariffs.

“As long as the threat hangs over Canada, we will respond forcefully, and the City of Toronto is taking a Team Canada approach,” Chow said.

The city has launched a “Shop Local, Buy Canadian” campaign in response to Trump’s tariff threats.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

12:10 p.m. EDT: Latest Trump threat ‘in the works’; not yet signed

According to CNBC, U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet signed the formal paperwork to officially increase tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent.

Citing an unnamed senior administration official, CNBC reported that the 50 per cent tariffs remained a “threat” for now until the paperwork is prepared and signed, when it then becomes an official action.

Phil Hahn, special projects producer

12:02 p.m. EDT: Trump to meet CEOs as trade war slumps markets

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet the CEOs of America’s biggest companies on Tuesday, including many whose market value has dipped in recent days as recession and inflation fears soured consumer and investor sentiment.

The Republican president is expected to speak with around 100 CEOs at a regular meeting of the Business Roundtable in Washington, an influential group of CEOs leading major U.S. companies from Apple to JPMorgan Chase and Walmart. Trump met with technology company executives at the White House on Monday.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also plan to attend, according to three sources. They declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Reuters

11:41 a.m. EDT: Trump says his response will ‘be read about in history books’

Trump has posted again about Canada on Truth Social.

“Why would our country allow another country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why?” wrote the president.

“And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat? They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in history books for many years to come!” the post continues.

Trump's new attacks sounding wake-up call for Canada: expert Daryl Ching, managing partner at Vistance Capital Advisory, reacts to Trump's new attacks on Canada as he says the U.S. president's new threats should be a 'wak

Canada and the U.S. have a well-established energy sharing relationship. Ontario alone exports electricity to Minnesota, Michigan, and New York.

In 2023, it exported 12 terawatt hours of electricity to the U.S., and 14.2 terawatt hours the year before.

Luca Caruso-Moro, digital breaking news assignment editor

11:32 a.m. EDT: Trump’s escalation is ‘disappointing’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells CNN that Trump’s escalation of the trade war is “disappointing” and will result in prices going up south of the border.

Ford also says that he just spoke with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and urged her to find a way to inform residents about the cost of Ontario’s retaliatory export tax on their utility bills.

Ford reacts to Trump doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacts on CNN to Donald Trump doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“I apologized to her but what I recommended is that on the electricity bill you put down this increase is a tariff from Trump. It is a Trump tariff which is basically a Trump tax,” Ford said.

Chris Fox, managing digital producer

11:25 a.m. EDT: Ford on CNBC

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells CNBC that he will be speaking to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sometime today regarding the latest escalation in the trade war. Ford says that he believes a 50 per cent tariff on aluminum is only “going to hurt the U.S.”

“Only 16 per cent of the aluminum is produced in U.S. They can’t get it anywhere else other than from Quebec in Canada,” Ford said.

Chris Fox, managing digital producer

11:21 a.m. EDT: Wall Street’s sell-off worsens after Trump ups the ante in trade war

The U.S. stock market is sinking further Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes in his trade war, pulling Wall Street more than nine per cent below its record set just a month ago.

The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in morning trading after Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum coming from Canada, doubling their planned increase to 50%. The president said it was in direct response to moves Canada made after Trump earlier threatened tariffs on one of the country’s most important business partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 529 points, or 1.3%, as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower.

The drops extend a sell-off on Wall Street that has taken investors on a scary ride, fueled by worries about how much pain Trump will allow the economy to endure through tariffs and other policies he’s pushing to remake the country and world. The S&P 500 has by at least 1%, up or down, seven times in the last eight days.

The Associated Press

11:04 a.m. EDT: Trump will ‘permanently shut down’ auto manufacturing in Canada

After vowing to double tariffs on steel and aluminum, Trump turned his focus to the auto industry, which was given a one-month reprieve from levies after the three largest manufactures asked Trump for a pause last week.

‘Completely unnecessary and petty’: Canadian Institute of Steel Construction Keanin Loomis from Canadian Institute of Steel Construction shares his reaction of Trump’s decision to put 50 per cent on steel and aluminum.

“If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada. Those cars can easily be made in the USA!” wrote the president.

Luca Caruso-Moro, digital breaking news assignment editor

More details to come.