Deutsche Bank Hires Former CICC Top Asia TMT Banker Victor Jiang

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired Victor Jiang as co-head of technology, media and telecommunications for Asia Pacific, another high-profile appointment by the German lender.

Jiang previously worked at China International Capital Corp., most recently as Asia co-head of TMT and head of Southeast Asia investment banking, according to a Deutsche Bank memo seen by Bloomberg News on Monday.

Jiang was at CICC for 11 years, and is known in the Greater China investment banking world for his close relations with technology companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and NetEase Inc.

At CICC, Jiang led $80 billion of transactions across mergers and acquisitions and capital markets, according to the memo. He will work alongside Andy Chakravorty, it said.

Deutsche Bank has been on a hiring spree since early 2023, bringing in executives from other banks including Wall Street rivals such as Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

