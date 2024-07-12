China Sanctions Six US Defense Companies for Taiwan Arms Sale

(Bloomberg) -- China is sanctioning six American defense companies and senior executives for their involvement in a recent US arms sale to Taiwan, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sale “seriously violates the one-China principle,” interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the ministry’s statement.

The China-based assets of the six companies — including Anduril Industries, Maritime Tactical Systems, Pacific Rim Defense, AEVEX Aerospace, LKD Aerospace and Summit Technologies Inc. — will be frozen, effective July 12, MOFA added.

Three senior executives from Anduril, including CEO Brian Schimpf, will also have their assets in China frozen and be denied entry into the country, it said. Similar measures are also applied to two executives of US drone maker AeroVironment Inc., including Chairman and CEO Wahid Nawabi.

China’s sanctions came amid a local media report in Taipei that Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is considering passing through the US while potentially visiting nations that have ties with the archipelago.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.