Zelenskiy Touches Down in Ireland For Meeting With PM Harris

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to Ireland on his way back from the NATO summit in Washington to meet with Prime Minister Simon Harris.

“We discussed support for Ukraine, cooperation in demining and cyber security, as well as illegally deported children,” Zelenskiy said in a post on the X platform after the meeting at Shannon Airport.

Ukraine’s peace framework, energy maintenance, and Ukraine’s ongoing bid for EU membership were also on the agenda, according to a statement from Harris’s office.

The Irish leader said he hoped to visit Kyiv in the “coming weeks.”

It was the first bilateral meeting on Irish soil between Zelenskiy and Harris, who has led Ireland since April. The two also spoke on the sidelines of the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

Ireland has provided €250 million ($273 million) in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and welcomed over 108,000 Ukrainians to date under the EU Temporary Protection Directive.

