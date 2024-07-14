World Leaders React After Trump Injured in Shooting at Rally

Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on July 13.

(Bloomberg) -- World leaders condemned political violence and wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery after a shooting at a rally on Saturday wounded the former president and killed at least one attendee.

Trump said he was shot in the right ear after being rushed off stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and expressed condolences to the family of the person killed. The US Secret Service said the shooter was killed and two spectators were “critically injured.”

Here are reactions from leaders around the world:

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister

Justin Trudeau, Canada prime minister

Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, Brazil president

Lula said the attack should be rejected by all those who defend democracy, calling the shooting unacceptable.

Jair Bolsonaro, former Brazil president

In a post on X, Bolsonaro — a staunch Trump supporter — told him “see you on inauguration day.” Bolsonaro also suffered an assassination attempt during a campaign event just weeks before the 2020 election, which he won.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel prime minister

Javier Milei, Argentina president

Milei said Trump had been the target of a “cowardly assassination attempt” and offered his support and solidarity in a post on X.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico president

Lopez Obrador condemned the shooting in a post on X, calling violence irrational and inhumane.

Anthony Albanese, Australia prime minister

Fumio Kishida, Japan prime minister

Narendra Modi, India prime minister

Barack Obama, former US president

Viktor Orban, Hungary prime minister

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan president

Giorgia Meloni, Italy prime minister

Meloni said she’s following the updates from Pennsylvania with apprehension, adding in a post on X that she hopes the next few months of campaigning will see dialogue prevail over violence.

Gabriel Boric, Chile president

In a post on X, Boric condemned the shooting, calling violence a threat to democracies.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Philippines president

--With assistance from Jon Herskovitz, Ben Westcott, Maria Luiza Rabello, Michelle Jamrisko, Laura Dhillon Kane, Walter Brandimarte, Ditas Lopez and Colum Murphy.

(Adds more comments.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.