Thai Lawmakers to Weigh Extra $3.4 Billion Budget for Cash Gift

A Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) train along an elevated track in Bangkok, Thailand, , on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. While Thai tourism has rebounded and exports have started to recover, enabling the baht to become among the best performers in the region this month, foreign guests are shelling out about 25% less now compared to pre-Covid, and staying for shorter periods. Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Thai lawmakers have started discussing Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s request for an additional 122 billion baht ($3.4 billion) budget on Wednesday to help fund the government’s flagship stimulus plan.

The extra budget sought for the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30 will enable Srettha’s administration to start implementing its one-time plan to give away 10,000 baht to almost all Thai adults to spur consumption.

The estimated 500 billion baht stimulus is the centerpiece of Srettha’s strategy to reignite Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy that’s been stuck at an average growth rate of less than 2% for the past decade.

“The government needs to spend money on its urgent policies to help boost the economy” and it can’t wait for the funding for the next fiscal year, the premier said in his speech at the parliament on Wednesday to shore up support for the budget.

Srettha’s remarks come as Thailand seeks to shield its key tourism sector from any fallout from the deaths of six foreigners at a luxury hotel in Bangkok this week. Tourism accounts for about a fifth of total jobs and some 12% of the $500 billion economy.

Thailand will next month begin enrolling citizens eligible to receive cash from the government, putting the government on course with its plan to start distributing the cash gift in the fourth quarter.

The proposed additional budget is based on economic growth of 2%-3% this year with 0.1%-1.1% average inflation. If approved, the supplement budget takes effect in August.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.