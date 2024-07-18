Asian Tech Selloff Deepens on Worry Over US Trade Restrictions

(Bloomberg) -- Asian technology stocks fell for a second day on concerns over tighter US curbs on semiconductor sales to China.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. slid as much as 11% and was on course for its worst two-day loss since 2008. The Japanese chip-equipment maker was the biggest drag on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, which fell as much as 0.8% Thursday. Samsung Electronics Co. dropped as much as 3.3%.

The declines mirrored losses in global peers overnight after news that the Biden administration has told allies that it’s considering using the most severe trade restrictions available if companies such as Tokyo Electron and Netherlands-based ASML Holding NV continue giving China access to advanced chip technology.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is scheduled to report earnings later Thursday, tumbled as much as 4.2% in Taipei, in a second day of losses. The US-traded stock had slumped 8% overnight, the most since March 2020. In addition to trade concerns, the stock was also rattled by Donald Trump’s comments to Bloomberg Businessweek questioning whether the US has a duty to defend Taiwan.

