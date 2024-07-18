Australian Job Growth Beats Estimate, Fueling Rate-Hike Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Australia added more than twice the number of jobs economists expected in June, highlighting the resilience of the country’s labor market to elevated interest rates.

Employment rose by 50,200 roles — driven by full-time jobs — versus a forecast 20,000 gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.1% from 4%, as expected, as more people sought work.

The Australian dollar edged higher, erasing an early loss while the yield on policy sensitive three-year bonds rose four basis points as traders boosted bets on a hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia meeting in August. Money markets see an almost one-third chance of an interest-rate hike on Aug. 6, up from a roughly one-in-four chance prior to today’s data release.

Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labor statistics, noted that the employment-to-population ratio and participation rate were both near 2023 highs.

“This, along with the continued high level of job vacancies, suggests the labor market remains relatively tight, despite the unemployment rate being above 4% since April,” he said.

The report comes ahead of the RBA’s August board meeting, with some economists predicting it may tighten policy further to take the benchmark rate to 4.6% — a level not seen since October 2011. All eyes are on a second-quarter inflation report due July 31.

“The current pace of employment growth suggests demand is resilient and cost pressures will remain,” said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia. “We think the RBA will stay the course and keep rates on hold, but August is certainly a live meeting.”

The RBA describes its current policy setting as restrictive and one that has already hit consumer spending, while helping to cool still-elevated inflation.

Thursday’s data showed annual jobs growth slowed to 2.8% in June from 3.3% a year earlier.

Thursday’s labor data also showed:

Underemployment decreased to 6.5%

The economy added 43,300 full-time roles and 6,800 part-time

The participation rate climbed to 66.9% from 66.8%

The employment-to-population ratio rose to 64.2%

--With assistance from Shinjini Datta and Matthew Burgess.

