Hong Kong-Based Acclime Is Said to Be Considering Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Asia-focused corporate services firm Acclime is exploring a potential sale that could value it at as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Private equity firms and industry peers have shown interest in acquiring the closely held company, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Considerations are preliminary and no final decision has been made, they said.

Representatives for Acclime didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Acclime offers services including market entry consulting, accounting, tax, governance and human resources, according to its website. The company, which operates in 14 markets in the Asia-Pacific region, was co-founded by Martin Crawford, a former chief executive officer at bigger rival Vistra. EQT AB merged Tricor Group and Vistra in 2023 in a $6.5 billion deal.

Barings LLC provided over $150 million in credit facilities to Acclime in May.

