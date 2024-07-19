Chinese Stocks Decline as Third Plenum Falls Short on Catalysts

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as the readout from a key conclave of Communist Party officials failed to convince investors about the economy’s new growth impetus and left traders in want of details.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite gauge both slid about 0.7%, after the communique from the Third Plenum offered few initial signs that the top leadership is preparing major steps to boost demand or arrest the property slump.

The tech-heavy ChiNext index dropped as much as 0.7% in early trading, and a gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong declined 1.5%.

The twice-a-decade meeting pledged to make high-quality development the guiding force of the economy, a slogan that is typically used to signal a push for advanced technology that may provide a buffer against US trade curbs. Without providing details, officials also committed to expanding domestic demand, which economists say needs to be urgently addressed.

Leading up to the meeting, investors said they were anticipating to hear more on measures to bolster private enterprises and engender stable and transparent regulation, as well as more comments on income distribution and common prosperity.

A more detailed report is typically issued several days after the conclusion of the Third Plenum. Specific policies taking cues from the meeting are more likely to come from a sit-down of China’s 24-man Politburo later this month.

The readout was “slightly more positive in terms of near-term macro policy stance,” write Goldman Sachs analysts including Lisheng Wang in a note. “Demand-side easing measures — especially on the fiscal and housing fronts — are necessary to secure the full-year ‘around 5%’ real GDP growth target, and view the July Politburo meeting to be a potential window for more easing rhetoric and measures.”

The disappointment comes even as country watchers largely held their expectations heading into the gathering in check. Trading had slowed ahead of the meeting with investors awaiting further clarity from the party officials’ long-term vision to determine the policy agenda.

The conclave comes at a crucial moment for the Chinese stock market, as a policy-driven bounce from February lows had begun to falter amid a dearth of positives. A property crisis that has refused to bottom out, shaky consumer confidence and geopolitical uncertainties have added to a still murky earnings picture, prompting the CSI 300 to drop as much as 7.8% from a May high and making it one of the worst-performing benchmarks in Asia.

Those declines have pared, helped by flows in a handful of ETFs that the so-called national team is known to favor.

