Marcos Shuts Down China-Centric Casinos Backed By Duterte

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will ban online casinos catering to gamblers overseas, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday, amid mounting calls to shut the industry.

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned,” Marcos said during his State of the Nation Address, referring to Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs. He instructed the gaming regulator to wind down and cease operations of these gambling facilities by end of the year.

Senators and business groups have asked Marcos to ban POGOs, which target Chinese gamblers and flourished during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte. The reputational risks as well as crimes associated with the sector outweigh economic benefits, they said.

Marcos announced the ban as lawmakers investigate a mayor accused of money laundering through entities with alleged POGO links. Authorities froze as many as 90 banks accounts linked to Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and other individuals over suspected laundering, human trafficking and fraud - allegations the mayor’s camp has repeatedly denied.

“We hear the loud cry of the people against POGOs,” he said, drawing cheers among lawmakers. “The grave abuse and disrespect to our system of our laws must stop.”

The president also said that these gambling operators “have ventured into illicit areas” including financial scams, money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping and even murder. He also directed economic managers to find new jobs to employees who will be displaced.

