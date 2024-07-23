China’s New Playbook for Indebted Regions Is Remedy But No Cure

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central government is finally devising a fix for a regional fiscal crisis that will hinge largely on the ability of local authorities to unleash consumer spending.

Decisions taken at the Communist Party meeting last week signaled Beijing is willing to share its tax spoils with regional governments while easing their spending burden. As part of one of China’s biggest tax revamps in decades, the haul from the consumption levy — whose entire take currently goes to the central government — could now be passed on to local cities and towns.

“The tax announcements show that the central government will be more responsible for more spending, while local governments will have more revenue,” said Liu Jing, chief China economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “It will increase the tax base for local governments and act as an incentive for them to think about the best way to stimulate consumption.”

At stake is the financial future of the thousands of provinces, cities and towns across China that cumulatively ran a record 15 trillion-yuan ($2.1 trillion) deficit last year and face a similarly dire budget shortfall in 2024. The consumption tax alone is hardly a lifeline, since it generated only 1.6 trillion yuan last year.

“The fiscal reform plan reads more like a realistic but marginal remedy with the grip on local government debt still tight,” Citigroup Inc. economists including Yu Xiangrong wrote in a note.

The financial formula indicated by top officials consists of a series of changes that would give local authorities more money and control over taxation, according to the resolutions announced Sunday after the conclusion of the twice-a-decade Third Plenum.

Beijing will “take steps to move excise tax collection further down the production-to-consumption chain, with the power of collection steadily being passed to local governments,” it said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The plenum discussed plans to better align local government spending and resources, particularly at the city and county levels, as expected. This is a welcome sign. Wide budget deficits and heavy debt loads are long-standing issues for local governments – and are impeding growth and undermining financial stability.”

— Chang Shu, Chief Asia Economist

Although the fiscal shift will be gradual, a larger share of the consumption levy as well as the value-added tax will be passed onto the local governments, according to Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis SA.

Local governments may also be able to increase the number of products subject to the consumption tax, she said. Among other items, it’s currently levied on luxury goods, alcohol, cigarettes and gasoline.

The VAT yields far more income than the consumption tax. Of the 7 trillion yuan in such revenue last year, half went to local governments.

“While the shared consumption tax may only account for a limited amount of local government income at the beginning, I would expect it to be adjusted to offer more funds to local governments,” said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group economist Xing Zhaopeng.

“The goal would be to keep local government income stable,” Xing said. “I don’t expect significant increases but it would be a way to ensure local government income levels do not drop.”

Other changes outlined in the document may also help to boost local finances, with towns to be allowed some leeway in setting the rate of local surcharges for education and other services, looser rules on spending money from selling special local bonds, and more power over non-tax revenue sources.

The resolutions also doubled down on calls to resolve “hidden debt risks,” which usually refers to borrowing by off-balance sheet entities affiliated with local governments.

The approach marks a continuation of recent policies that have tried to force the authorities to bring more of the borrowing back onto their official balance sheets. If successful, that would raise their debt and repayment burdens.

While China’s attempt to shift revenues and collection to local levels of government is a sensible move, it could be hard to stop tax avoidance with decentralized enforcement, especially from e-commerce, said Bert Hofman, who used to head the World Bank’s office in China.

“This does not increase the pie, but makes spending more efficient if done well,” he said.

