Thailand Plans to Regulate Cannabis Through Bill, Minister Says

A neon sign reads "We Sell Weed" on the window of the Wonderland marijuana dispensary in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Months after Thailand became the first Asian country to decriminalize cannabis, weed-related businesses are already changing its cityscapes. Neon-lit signs with cannabis leaves are now a common sight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, and the drug is seeping into everything from food to drinks and cosmetics, bolstered by the promise of revenue from weed tourism.

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand will seek to regulate its fast-growing cannabis industry through legislation, potentially shelving a plan to reverse the country’s landmark cannabis decriminalization policy following opposition from within the ruling coalition.

The government will discuss plans for a draft bill to regulate the cannabis industry and wider uses of the plant, or political parties may submit their drafts to the parliament, said Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party, the second-biggest group in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government.

Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party spearheaded the decriminalization push by the previous military-backed government after making it a flagship election campaign.

Although details are not yet clear, the move in favor of a bill could mean a halt to Srettha’s controversial plan to outlaw cannabis just two years after its historic decriminalization. While the policy u-turn was already set in motion, it had yet to clear the Narcotics Control Board. As a member of the board, Anutin had vowed to vote against the plan.

