Boeing Completes US Deal to Plead Guilty Over 737 Max Crashes

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft grounded at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Boeing Co. took the first step toward returning its grounded 737 Max 9 jetliners to service, issuing guidance to airlines on the inspections required following a mid-air structural failure late last week.

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has completed an agreement to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy in connection with two fatal crashes of its 737 Max jetliner, setting the stage for a possible courtroom confrontation with relatives of those who were killed.

Details of the plea deal were disclosed Wednesday in a federal court filing after weeks of talks between Boeing and the US Justice Department, which first disclosed the agreement earlier this month. The case reflects efforts by the Biden Administration to balance new punishments for a reeling titan of US industry with demands by grieving families for retribution.

Boeing faces a fine of at least $243.6 million — matching the amount it paid under a 2021 deferred-prosecution agreement that the Justice Department later determined the company had violated.

Boeing agreed to install an independent corporate monitor and to spend at least $455 million to bolster its compliance and safety programs over the next three years as part of the deal, which requires approval from the Texas federal judge overseeing the case. The company also would be subject to a period of court-supervised probation.

The planemaker initially avoided charges for concealing information from the Federal Aviation Administration over changes to a system in the 737 Max jet that led to two crashes in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people. But in an unusual move, the Justice Department concluded in May that the company violated the 2021 deferred-prosecution deal after the in-flight blowout of a fuselage panel on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 jet on Jan. 5.

Attorneys for the families of the crash victims plan to urge the judge to reject the new agreement. According to a court filing earlier this month, the families said they intend to argue that the plea deal “unfairly makes concessions to Boeing that other criminal defendants would never receive and fails to hold Boeing accountable for the deaths of 346 persons.”

US District Judge Reed O’Connor, who is overseeing the case, has yet to decide if he’ll hold a hearing on the plea deal.

By agreeing to plead guilty, Boeing will avoid the distraction of a criminal trial at a time when its finances are in disarray and its leadership is in limbo. The company has been in crisis mode since the near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines accident.

The case is US v. Boeing, 21-cr-005, US District Court, Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth).

