Former Indonesia Vice President Hamzah Haz Dies at 84

(Bloomberg) -- Hamzah Haz, the vice president of Indonesia from 2001 to 2004, has passed away. He died at the age of 84.

Haz, who served under President Megawati Soekarnoputri, passed away at a hospital in Jakarta on Wednesday, a politician from the Development Planning Party, known as PPP, said in a locally televised interview. He also served as minister for investment, as well as coordinating minister for people’s welfare under previous administrations. He was one of the contenders in the 2004 presidential elections.

