Reckitt to Sell Some Homecare Brands, Review Formula Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc plans to sell some of its homecare brands and review options for its infant formula business as it seeks to revive growth following a period of poor performance.

The UK consumer group said its slower-growing homecare brands, which include products like Cillit Bang and Airwick, generate almost £2 billion ($2.6 billion) in revenue and a sale will help streamline the business.

The beleaguered group is also considering all options for its infant formula unit, which has been hammered by legal woes in the US and a recent tornado in Mount Vernon, Indiana which damaged a warehouse storing ingredients.

The move comes as Reckitt cut its sales growth outlook this year to between 1% and 3%, down from between 2% and 4%, after delivering flat like-for-like sales in the second quarter that missed analyst expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Kris Licht said the company wants to focus on “powerbrands” like Strepsils, Mucinex, Gaviscon and Durex, some homecare products like Harpic, Vanish, and Dettol and Lysol — disinfectants which boomed during the pandemic.

Shares of Reckitt are down 25% in the last 12 months. In March, the stock plunged 15% in one day after a jury said that one of the company’s Enfamil products led to the death of a premature baby, awarding an Illinois mother $60 million in damages.

The company is also being targeted by activist investors. In June, Bluebell Capital Partners said it was in talks with management, recommending that Reckitt separate its hygiene unit from the rest of the group.

Reckitt said it plans to reduce its costs by the end of 2027 in part through greater use of shared services, automation and generative AI.

