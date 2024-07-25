Hermes Sales Jump as Birkin Bag Maker Outperforms Peers

(Bloomberg) -- Hermès sales jumped in the second quarter as the Birkin bag maker weathered the luxury demand slowdown better than peers, thanks to its reliance on the wealthiest clients.

Revenue at constant exchange rates rose 13.3%, Hermès International SCA said Thursday, above analysts’ expectations for a gain of 11.5%. First-half recurring operating income amounted to €3.15 billion ($3.42 billion) slightly lower than estimates. All regions grew by double digits except for the area that includes China.

Hermès shares have gained about 5% since the start of the year. The company’s results tend to be more predictable than other luxury houses because it enjoys long wait-lists for its most coveted products, such as its Kelly and Birkin handbags, which start at about $10,000.

Speaking to reporters, Executive Chairman Axel Dumas said Hermès isn’t seeing a change in trends so far this quarter.

Hermès results follow disappointing performances at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the owner of Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co., and Kering SA, which is going through a challenging turnaround at Gucci, its biggest label.

Overall, the results this week suggest that wealthy consumers have been reining in spending across much of the globe, with the exception of Japan, where overseas travelers from China and elsewhere are taking advantage of the weak yen to snap up high-end goods.

