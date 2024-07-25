Vice President Kamala Harris Joins TikTok Following Meme Surge

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 22, 2024. The vice president's first task in formally securing the Democratic presidential nomination will be to corral her former congressional colleagues, newly emboldened after a successful pressure campaign to force their party's leader, Joe Biden, off the 2024 ballot.

(Bloomberg) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris officially joined TikTok with her first personal account on the viral video-sharing site, capping a surge in popularity of posts with her image following the announcement of her candidacy for president.

Harris unveiled her TikTok account, @kamalaharris, in a post on the X social network. Since Harris launched her presidential campaign four days ago, TikTok and other social media platforms have seen a groundswell of viral memes, images and videos featuring the vice president. Harris already had a TikTok account run by her campaign.

“Thought it was about time to join!” Harris’ caption on her first TikTok post reads. “I’ve heard that recently I’ve been on the For You page,” she says in the accompanying video, referring to the site’s home for recommendations to users.

Harris had more than 149,000 followers about 50 minutes after her first post, which had been viewed more than 500,000 times.

