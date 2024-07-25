Vice President Kamala Harris Joins TikTok Following Meme Surge

(Bloomberg) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris officially joined TikTok with her first personal account on the viral video-sharing site, capping a surge in popularity of posts with her image following the announcement of her candidacy for president.
Harris unveiled her TikTok account, @kamalaharris, in a post on the X social network. Since Harris launched her presidential campaign four days ago, TikTok and other social media platforms have seen a groundswell of viral memes, images and videos featuring the vice president. Harris already had a TikTok account run by her campaign.
“Thought it was about time to join!” Harris’ caption on her first TikTok post reads. “I’ve heard that recently I’ve been on the For You page,” she says in the accompanying video, referring to the site’s home for recommendations to users.
Harris had more than 149,000 followers about 50 minutes after her first post, which had been viewed more than 500,000 times.
