Blinken, Wang See Importance of Stability in US-China Relations

(Bloomberg) -- US State Secretary Antony Blinken and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on the importance of stability in relations between the two sides and pledged to make progress on military communications.

The two diplomats met for over an hour in Vientiane, Laos at the sidelines of the Asean Regional Forum, according to a senior US State Department official.

They discussed Taiwan and a recent Chinese agreement with the Philippines on vessel movements in the South China Sea, the official said.

Wang also made it clear to Blinken that China objects to what it views as US attempts to constrain it on a number of policies, the official said, without elaborating. Chip controls were not raised specifically in the Saturday meeting, the official said.

