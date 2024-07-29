Chinese Gold Demand Takes a Hit With Jewelry Sales Plunging

Five hundred gram gold bars arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s gold demand has cracked in the face of record-high prices for the precious metal, with sales at the country’s jewelers in a funk as buyers hold off on purchases.

Total demand for bullion fell almost 6% from a year earlier in the first half to 524 tons, the China Gold Council said in a quarterly report. The data imply a dramatic 52% plunge in jewelry purchases in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations.

It’s a sharp turnaround from the first three months of the year, when buying by China’s central bank and the nation’s consumers — as a hedge against a long-running property downturn and volatile stocks — helped push gold to successive records. The People’s Bank of China halted purchases in May and June, following an 18-month buying spree.

There are now clear signs that the lofty prices and China’s sluggish economy are hitting sales of discretionary items like jewelry. However, impending Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and heightened haven demand due to an array of geopolitical uncertainties — including the US presidential election in November — are still aiding global gold prices.

Purchases of jewelry fell 27% in the half, the council said. That was partially offset by sales of bars and coins, which jumped 46% from a year earlier. Jewelry commands higher premiums than bars and coins, the council said. The figures in the report include jewelry, bars and coins and industrial consumption but not central bank purchases.

The recent surge in gold is weighing on cyclical Chinese consumption, Goldman Sachs Group Co. analysts said in a note last week. However, a demand boost from less confidence about the economy and lower interest rates, is roughly offsetting the hit from lower incomes, they said.

Major China-focused gold retailers including Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. have reported much weaker sales in the quarter through June, while Chinese bullion imports slumped last month.

At jewelry stores in downtown Shanghai last week, the mood was gloomy.

“Our sales are super-weak here,” said a saleswoman surnamed Zhang, who declined to give her full name when citing company information. “It’s to do with the gold rally, but also due to falling personal incomes,” she said. “Gold is not a necessity.”

On the Wire

China main grid operator will raise spending to a record to ease transmission bottlenecks, underscoring the country’s push to boost renewable-energy usage and potentially benefiting metals including copper.

Chinese builder Country Garden Holdings Co.’s liquidation hearing in Hong Kong was adjourned until late January to give it more time to work on an offshore debt restructuring plan.

Chinese commodity trader Xiamen Xiangyu Co. says its parent company will handle claims against Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co., according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.

China’s goal of nipping a bond-market bubble in the bud was looking increasingly distant Monday as a record-breaking rally extended.

This Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Monday, July 29:

Nothing major scheduled

Tuesday, July 30:

Antaike hosts base metals summit in Beijing, day 1

Wednesday, July 31:

China official PMIs for July, 9:30am

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 3pm

Antaike hosts base metals summit in Beijing, day 2

Thursday, Aug. 1:

Caixin’s China factory PMI for July, 9:45am local time

Friday, Aug. 2:

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~3:30pm local time

