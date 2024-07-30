Hong Kong Wins Most Olympic Golds Ever After Fencing Victories

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung won the men’s individual foil finals at the Paris Olympics, the first time the Asian financial hub clinched multiple gold medals in the international tournament.

Cheung edged out Italy’s Filippo Macchi late Monday in Paris after a close match, defending his title from the Tokyo Olympics. He is only the third fencer in Olympic history to have successfully defended one’s title in the event.

The victory came days after the city’s Vivian Kong defeated France’s Auriane Mallo-Breton to take gold in the individual épée fencing. Both Cheung and Kong are poised to get big paydays as the Hong Kong Jockey Club has agreed to pay HK$6 million ($768,000) to every local athlete winning a gold medal at the Olympics.

Separately, swimming star Siobhan Haughey earned a bronze medal in women’s 200-meter freestyle. The next race for Haughey, who sprang to local fame in the Tokyo Olympics after winning two silver medals, will be the heats for the 100-meter freestyle on Tuesday.

Though Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, the teams compete separately in the Olympics.

