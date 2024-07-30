L’Oréal Sales Growth Disappoints as China Weakness Persists

A range of L'Oreal beauty products sit on display at the L'Oreal SA French headquarters in the Levallois-Perret district of Paris, France, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. E-commerce accounts for about 60% of L'Oreal's beauty sales in China vs. about 35% for peers, supporting good growth in February despite the coronavirus outbreak, based on the recent Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) update.

(Bloomberg) -- L’Oréal SA reported sluggish sales growth in the second quarter as the world’s biggest maker of beauty products suffered from weakness in China.

Sales rose 5.3% on a like-for-like basis, L’Oréal SA said Tuesday, less than the 6% gain expected by analysts. Growth at the French company’s dermatological unit, which includes brands such as La Roche-Posay and CeraVe, came in especially far below estimates.

The beauty market declined in mainland China due to a tough comparison with a year earlier and weak consumer confidence, L’Oréal said. Sales in North Asia, the region that includes China, fell by 2.4% in the three months ended in June, worse than estimates. That marks the fourth straight quarter of falling sales in the region, which accounts for about a quarter of L’Oreal’s revenue.

L’Oréal’s American depositary receipts fell as much as 2.8% in New York trading. The company’s Paris-listed shares have declined 13% this year through Tuesday’s close.

L’Oréal, which greatly expanded its Chinese business over the past two decades, had warned last month that the beauty market overall would grow less than it had expected earlier this year.

European companies across a range of sectors are taking a hit from China’s slowdown, with makers of consumer goods especially affected. LVMH, Hugo Boss AG and Burberry Group Plc are among the high-profile names whose performance has been hurt.

