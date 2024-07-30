Paris 2024 Delays Men’s Triathlon Competition, Citing Seine Water Quality

(Bloomberg) -- Paris Games organizers postponed the men’s triathlon early on Tuesday morning, citing insufficient water quality levels in the Seine river and delaying one of the Games’ flagship events.

The event, originally scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, will now run on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. local time right after the women’s triathlon, World Triathlon and Paris 2024 organizers said in a statement. The swimming portion of the triathlon is set to take place in the river that flows through the heart of the French capital.

The “priority is the health of the athletes,” they said in the statement. “Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.”

Paris organizers have been determined to make the river one of the stars of the Games, using it as the venue for a floating parade of athletes down the Seine and also planning the 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) swim events along the river.

To make it safe for swimmers, authorities spent €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) on new infrastructure to clean up the river, given a streak of rainy days can lead the city’s sewage system to overflow, bringing waste water and bacteria into the Seine. The opening ceremony was hit by heavy rain on Friday that persisted well into Saturday evening.

The weather forecast is for sunshine on Tuesday with a risk of storms Tuesday night, a chance of rain on Wednesday and thunderstorms on Thursday, according to Météo France. The women’s triathlon is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m. with distance swimming events set for next week.

