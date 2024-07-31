Albemarle Halts Australia Expansion as Lithium Slump Deepens

A brine pool at a Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama Desert, Chile, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. After a spectacular bust, battery-metal lithium is showing tentative signs of life on speculation the retracement that convulsed the market last year has forced the conditions for a recovery. Photographer: Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Albemarle Corp. is putting its expansion in Australia on hold amid a deepening price slump for lithium, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles.

The world’s largest producer of the material said Wednesday it’s started a comprehensive review of its costs and operating structure. That will include stopping construction on a lithium processing train at its Kemerton plant in Western Australia and placing another train there in “care and maintenance.” It expects to take a charge of $900 million to $1.1 billion in the third quarter as a result.

Spot prices of lithium carbonate in China have tumbled about 80% from their peak in 2022 to their lowest since July 2021, with slower-than-expected EV demand compounded by a supply glut. Some smaller, higher-cost miners have already shuttered mines due to the slump, including Core Lithium Ltd. In China, Zhicun Lithium Group Co. has placed two carbonate units into care and maintenance.

The market downturn has complicated plans by the US and its diplomatic allies to use Australian battery minerals as part of an effort to break reliance on Chinese output. Australia is the world’s largest supplier of lithium and is looking to ramp up production of that and other critical minerals.

“This is a complex problem, and it is impacting international markets across the critical minerals sector globally,” Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King said in a statement on Thursday. “Current conditions in lithium markets highlight the importance of policy support for Australia’s critical minerals sector to help address distortions in global markets.”

King called on political rivals in parliament to support measures to bolster the domestic industry, including the government’s plan to introduce production tax credits in 2027 for lithium producers.

On Wednesday, Sydney-listed Liontown Resources Ltd. announced it had reached first lithium production from its 400,000 ton per annum Kathleen Valley project, putting further pressure on the market.

Albemarle said in its statement it was maintaining its full-year outlook considerations, with cost improvements and volume growth expected to offset current low prices.

