Australia Core Prices Unexpectedly Cool, Boost Rate-Cut Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s core inflation unexpectedly decelerated last quarter, supporting the Reserve Bank’s view that prices will gradually ease and prompting traders to boost bets on an interest-rate cut. The currency and bond yields dropped.

The closely-watched trimmed mean core measure, which smooths out volatile items, climbed 3.9% in the second quarter from 4% three months earlier, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. The consumer price index advanced 3.8% in the three months through June from a year earlier, matching estimates.

The currency fell as much as 0.8% and yields on policy sensitive three-year government bonds declined 21 basis points, while stocks surged. Traders scrapped bets on a rate hike at the RBA’s meeting next week and are now pricing a 50% chance of a cut in December.

“Surprisingly poor Australia Q2 CPI particularly on the core measures is triggering liquidation of long Australian dollar positions,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC markets. Still, inflation remains elevated “so this one data point is still not enough for the RBA to start cutting rates imminently. But it certainly takes the pressure off.”

The inflation report is likely to boost confidence among RBA policymakers that they can remain on a “narrow path” of cooling prices while preserving job gains, bringing the economy in for a soft landing.

The RBA has raised rates by less than global counterparts as it worried about the capacity of heavily-indebted households to meet significantly higher mortgage repayments. The cooling in prices suggests the central bank is on track to meet its goal of returning price gains to the 2%-3% target late next year without requiring further tightening.

Australia’s policy caution has left it near the back of the global cycle given the RBA had refused to rule out hikes at a time when some peers are already easing. The Federal Reserve is likely to lay the groundwork for a September pivot at this week’s meeting. The Bank of Japan is an outlier, with Bloomberg Economics predicting a hike on Wednesday.

The RBA meets to discuss monetary policy on Aug. 5-6 and will also publish updated economic forecasts with its decision on Tuesday. The CPI data follows stronger-than-forecast jobs growth and healthy retail sales, while measures in business surveys remain resilient.

The strength in recent economic and partial price data had raised questions over whether policy is sufficiently restrictive. Just last month, Governor Michele Bullock reiterated the rate-setting board isn’t ruling anything in or out after leaving the benchmark at a 12-year high of 4.35%.

The RBA has held rates since a surprise tightening late last year, while highlighting that aggregate demand still exceeds the economy’s supply capacity.

Wednesday’s report also showed:

The most significant contributors to the June quarter rise were Housing, up 1.1%, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, 1.2% higher

Fruit and vegetables rose as “unfavorable growing conditions drove higher prices for grapes, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes and capsicums. This was the highest quarterly rise for Fruit and vegetables since 2016,” said Michelle Marquardt, ABS head of prices statistics

Annual inflation for non-tradables was 5%, unchanged from the first quarter

--With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Garfield Reynolds, Shinjini Datta and Winnie Hsu.

(Updates with report details, quote, latest market moves)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.