BOJ Outcome Mixed for Yen, Focus Now Turns to Fed, Analysts Say

An pedestrian passing the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to consider reducing its bond purchases at this weeks policy meeting, with investors also alert for any signals on the prospects for an interest rate hike next month. Photographer: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The yen whipsawed after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates and cut bond purchases as the outcome of the meeting didn’t really clarify the central bank’s long-term path, analysts and strategists said.

The focus now turns to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s press conference later Wednesday and more importantly the Federal Reserve policy decision in the US. Markets are eager to hear what Ueda has to say on the conditions that would lead to a further tightening in policy, Lombard Odier says. The BOJ’s rate-hike decision wasn’t bullish for the yen given the expectations going into the meeting, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Here’s what analysts and strategists had to say:

Homin Lee, a senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier

Market participants seem to be having a bit of relief on the BOJ’s careful reduction in JGB purchases, and the implied steady reduction in the BOJ’s balance sheet should not create a big disruption for the country’s bond market in the near term. We would highlight, however, that the pace can always be tweaked again should domestic or external circumstances force their hands later this year.

Ueda’s conditions for further tightening in interest rate and JGB purchases will be key points to watch during his afternoon’s press conference. After this BOJ action, we think the US Fed will be back in the driving seat with its meeting due in less than 24 hours and the US employment report scheduled on Friday.

Yasuhiko Hirakawa, investment department manager at Rakuten Investment Management

A rate hike had been already priced in, as information has been leaked this month. It would have been difficult to hike in September considering the political calendar.

I would like to see what Ueda has to say at his news conference. If he indicates that there will be no more rate hikes this year, the yen will resume weakening, probably to the 155-to-160 per dollar range. If he suggests there could be another rate hike to 0.5%, then I think people will be more nervous.

Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at ATFX Markets

Investors are selling the yen after the BOJ’s bond-buying reduction plans disappointed markets. The trimming of the amount was much less than expected and that has hit the yen hard. We’re seeing gapping in a fast-moving market, and given the positioning overnight we could see more in the hours ahead.

Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets

I don’t see it as bullish for the yen given the expectations going into the meeting. It’s generally a mixed outcome for Japanese assets given the mixed decision relative to expectations of a 1 trillion yen quantitative tightening, along with market pricing of a 12 basis-point rate hike. In short, the BOJ decision today does not significantly exceed the hawkish market expectations baked into the meeting.

Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo Capital Markets

This must be one of the BOJ’s most hawkish moves given how low it has set the standard to be. Pressure on yen will likely continue if the Federal Reserve stays away from a clear indication of a September rate cut later today. Japanese equities warrant a cautious stance, and banks will likely be disappointed by the shallower BOJ cut to bond purchases. Still structural themes in Japan continue to be interesting — such as those related to corporate governance reforms, or geopolitical plays.

Shunsuke Oshida, head of credit research at Manulife Investment Management Japan

There may be another interest hike by the BOJ during this fiscal year through March as prices are rising. Upward pressure on rates may persist a little, which will likely push credit spreads higher. Stronger appetite for JGBs investment due to higher rates could also cut demand for corporate bond investment in the short term, another reason for credit spread to widen.

