HSBC’s Quinn Signs Off as CEO With $3 Billion Share Buyback

Noel Quinn, chief executive officer of HSBC Holding Plc, arrives at the UK Treasury to attend a speech by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in London, UK, on Monday, July 8, 2024. Reeves will lay out the new Labour governments plans to spur private investment in her first major speech as Chancellor of the Exchequer, as the party tries to ride the momentum of its landslide UK election win last week in a dash for economic growth.

(Bloomberg) -- Noel Quinn signed off his final quarter as boss of HSBC Holdings Plc by announcing a further return of $3 billion to shareholders, as the lender reported earnings that beat expectations driven by rising income from global banking and markets.

HSBC’s pretax profit for the three months through June rose to $8.9 billion, according to the statement, compared with the company-compiled estimate of $7.78 billion.

“After delivering record profits in 2023, we had another strong profit performance in the first half of 2024, which is further evidence that our strategy is working,” said Quinn, who will hand over the reins to the current Chief Financial Officer Georges Elhedery on Sept. 2.

The London-based lending giant is preparing for the leadership transition at a critical time, which Quinn has described as an “inflection point,” as it strengthens its Asian roots in a strategic pivot that’s deepened over the past few years. It has disposed of major businesses in the West, including its French and Canadian operations, and has redeployed capital to particularly Southeast Asia and China.

HSBC named Jonathan Bingham, its global financial controller, as interim group chief financial officer with effect from Sept. 2, according to a separate filing. The bank is undertaking a search to name a permanent candidate, it said.

HSBC, which earns most of its income in Asia, also forecast banking net interest income of about $43 billion for 2024 depending on the path of global interest rates.

Most recently, HSBC announced a revamp that would simplify its global banking business to make it look more like its bigger rivals like Citigroup Inc. The consolidation of several of its industry coverage units into five larger groups has been seen as the latest sign that the lender is preparing for a world readying for interest rate cuts.

Profit in the second quarter from key divisions such as its wealth and personal banking business fell slightly to $3.28 billion, but earnings were generally cushioned by lower bad loan provisions.

HSBC reported a record profit last year, driven by surging interest rates as monetary authorities around the globe resorted to one of the most aggressive tightening cycles to tame inflation. However, expectations are that this boost will begin to unwind soon.

Efforts are also underway to cut the bank’s expense bill, with moves to slow hiring and rein in travel and entertainment costs, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

Elhedery’s task in his new role as CEO would be to consolidate those changes and set the bank on a path to further growth, while navigating tensions between the US and China, as well as a fragile political and economic environment in Hong Kong, the bank’s single biggest market.

On his appointment earlier this month, Elhedery pledged to deliver “exceptional value” to clients and investors and a “sustainable growth trajectory.”

