Paris Olympics Triathlon to Go Ahead Wednesday After Seine Deemed ‘Compliant’

(Bloomberg) -- Paris 2024 Olympics organizers gave the green light on Wednesday morning for the triathlon races to take place, after the latest tests showed the River Seine was of sufficient water quality for the event to proceed following a postponement.

“The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20am, have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place,” the organizers’ statement said. The men’s race, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now happen on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. just after the women’s at 8 a.m.

Paris Spent €1.4 Billion to Clean Up the Seine. Has It Worked?

The swimming portion of the triathlon is set to take place in the river that flows through the heart of the French capital, part of a plan by organizers to make the Seine itself a star attraction during the Games. The mixed relay triathlon event is scheduled for Aug. 5 along the river, with the women’s and men’s 10-kilometer (6-mile) distance swim races set for Aug. 8 and 9.

To make it safe for swimmers, authorities spent €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) on new infrastructure to clean up the river, as a streak of rainy days can cause the sewage system to overflow, bringing waste water and bacteria into the Seine. The opening ceremony was hit by heavy rain on Friday that persisted well into Saturday evening, prompting the cancellation of the rehearsals of two water portions of the swim-bike-run race.

Rain started falling in Paris early Wednesday morning, but the forecast calls for dry conditions during racing hours, according to Météo France.

