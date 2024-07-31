Swiss Stock Exchange Trading Halted Due to Market-Data Snag

(Bloomberg) -- Trading on the Swiss stock market was halted after a technical snag made it impossible to disseminate market pricing data, SIX Swiss Exchange said Wednesday.

The halt began at 10 a.m. Zurich time and will last until further notice, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

The exchange hasn’t been able to disseminate market data and indexes since about 9:10 a.m., a spokesperson said by phone. Indexes and market data for the Spanish stock market also isn’t being disseminated, though trading is continuing, the spokesperson said. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles, the Spanish exchange operator, is owned by SIX.

The Swiss exchange is the trading venue for some of Europe’s biggest companies, including Nestle SA and Roche Holding AG. Last summer, the market was hit by its worst outage in more than a decade, with trading in equities and derivative instruments halted for three hours.

The latest trading glitch comes over a week after a massive IT failure linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. affected the London Stock Exchange Group’s RNS, a service that publicly traded companies use to distribute price-sensitive regulatory announcements. FTSE indexes also weren’t printing prices during some parts of the same day.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz and Farah Elbahrawy.

(Updates to add problem is tied to pricing data.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.