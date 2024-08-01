AB InBev Volume Misses Estimates as China Sales Slide

Bottles of Budweiser beer on conveyors at the Anheuser-Busch InBev NV brewery in Leuven, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. AB Inbev reports first quarter earnings on May 6. Photographer: Olivier Matthys/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV sold less beer than expected in the second quarter, hurt by a downturn in demand in China and slow claw back of sales in the US following the boycott of Bud Light.

The world’s largest brewer, which own brands including Stella Artois and Budweiser, said total volume fell by 0.8%, missing estimates. This was in part because of a slow down in China where consumers have been pulling back on discretionary spending.

AB Inbev is also still struggling to recover sales in the US after some consumers boycotted Bud Light after an influencer who was transgender promoted the brand. It has signed big sponsorship deals with the UFC and the Olympics in a mission to revive sales.

The company, which has been focusing on improving production efficiencies and focusing its marketing around its biggest brands, reiterated its full-year outlook.

