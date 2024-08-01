Canada Goose boosts sales on Asia strength, lightweight apparel

Vests and jackets for sale at a Canada Goose store in New York. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported higher-than-expected revenue as its Asian stores boosted sales and it introduced new lightweight products for warmer seasons. The retailer has also been trying to lift sales in the Asia Pacific region, which is home to over 40 per cent of its stores. Luxury brands globally have been seeing a decline of spending in Asia, partly because China’s economic growth has slowed.

The first quarter, running from April to June, is the slowest season and typically a money-losing period for Canada Goose, which is most-known for its cold weather outerwear. It has been working to expand its lightweight apparel and footwear options to increase sales in different seasons and environments.

Canada Goose managed to buck the trend, seeing 25 per cent growth in revenue in the region during the quarter, while North American sales dropped three per cent.

“Our spring-summer 2024 collection attracted new and existing customers to shop in our stores and online, contributing to revenue growth in our first quarter, which was especially robust in the Asia Pacific region,” Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss said in a statement.

The company lost 79 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted basis, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts, and didn’t change its outlook for the fiscal year.

Canada Goose shares have declined 2.5 per cent this year in New York trading through Wednesday’s close.

