PBOC Adviser Issues Rare Criticism of China’s Economic Policies

(Bloomberg) -- A People’s Bank of China adviser issued a rare critique of Beijing’s economic policies for being overly conservative, urging the government to ramp up fiscal stimulus and promote inflation.

The policy concept of “focusing on investment and neglecting consumption” should be changed, according to an article citing Huang Yiping, a prominent Chinese economist and member of the PBOC monetary policy committee. He said the government should adopt measures to boost consumption, such as allowing migrant workers to settle in cities, and directly giving money to the people.

“The economy has entered a new stage, and the total demand, including consumption, exports and even investment, is no longer as strong as before,” Huang said. “This actually poses new challenges to macroeconomic policies.”

China’s economy has struggled to sustain its recovery this year. Growth unexpectedly slowed to its worst pace in five quarters as faltering consumer spending overshadowed a strong export performance. Consumer prices have hovered near zero for months, indicating ongoing deflationary pressures.

Huang also advocated for setting a firm target of increasing China’s consumer price index to 2%-3% and shaping policies around this goal. He emphasized the importance of guiding market expectations. Policymakers have viewed high inflation as a persistent threat, regularly setting a target of capping annual CPI growth at 3% over the past decade.

“The economy is now easy to cool but difficult to heat up, and if it really falls into the low inflation trap, the consequences will be serious,” said Huang, who’s also dean of the National School of Development at Peking University.

Public critiques of the Chinese government’s policies have become increasingly fraught, even in the economic realm where open debate had been tolerated to some degree until recent years. Economists and financial analysts now generally avoid discussing sensitive topics in public forums, including anything critical of Beijing’s policies or views that might be deemed overly negative for the economy and markets.

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of China’s state-backed Global Times, was recently banned from posting on social media after he wrote controversial comments about the world’s No. 2 economy, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The blackout was triggered by Hu’s assessment that a twice-a-decade conclave president Xi Jinping presided over last month signaled a “historic” shift in putting public and private enterprises on an equal footing, the person said. The ban is a signal that authorities want to limit public discussions about the issue, the person added.

