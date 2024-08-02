SoftBank and Naver to Sell Down Stake in LY’s $1 Billion Tender

(Bloomberg) -- A Holdings Corp., a holding company owned equally by Japan’s SoftBank Corp. and South Korea’s Naver Corp., plans to sell down its stake in LY Corp.’s ¥150 billion ($1 billion) tender, SoftBank said Friday.

The tender comes as ownership over the operator of Japan’s biggest messaging app threatens to become a diplomatic flash point between Japan and South Korea.

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has said the 50-50 control of LY by both SoftBank and Naver leaves the messaging app vulnerable to cyberattacks. It has called for a change in ownership that would give LY the independence to demand stronger safeguards of Naver.

Data leaks stemming from a breach of Naver’s cloud service last year prompted scrutiny by Japanese regulators, who are in turn under pressure from the US government to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity. Naver’s cloud service helps manage user information for LY’s Line messaging app, which is popular in Japan and Taiwan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.