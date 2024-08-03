Five Missing in China’s Sichuan Province After Bridge Collapses

(Bloomberg) -- Five people are missing in China’s southwest Sichuan province after a bridge connecting two tunnels along a highway collapsed on Saturday amid flooding in the area, local government said in their official Wechat account.

Three vehicles carrying six people plunged off the bridge that was inundated by floodwaters from the mountains and floating debris, Ganzi prefecture government said in a statement. One of the people was rescued.

China has been hit by extreme weather this summer, which has resulted in numerous deaths and damage to property. A bridge collapse in the northwest Shaanxi province on July 19 killed 38 people, and a mountain landslide in the central Hunan province led to 15 fatalities on July 28.

The national weather agency issued a warning that heavy rains could fall in Beijing, Tianjin，Hebei and Sichuan at the weekend, China Central Television reported. A heat wave in the southern province of Hunan could persist for the next three days, CCTV said in a separate report.

READ: China Allots $67 Million More to Support Flood-Hit Provinces

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.