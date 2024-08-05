Some Impatient Israelis Want to Preempt Iran’s Promised Reprisal

(Bloomberg) -- The patience of some Israelis is wearing thin after days of awaiting promised reprisals by Iran and its proxies for the killing last week of Hezbollah’s top commander in Beirut and the Hamas political leader in Tehran. One top lawmaker proposed preemption.

“It is beneath our dignity to sit fretting rather than to take the initiative,” Yuli Edelstein, head of parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and a senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party, said in a speech. “We know how to do that, and we should be doing that.”

For its part, Iran reaffirmed that it wants to avoid all-out war with Israel, while again vowing to retaliate.

“Reinforcing stability and security in the region will be achieved by punishing the aggressor and creating deterrence against Israel and its adventurism,” a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry told reporters on Monday in Tehran. The Islamic Republic doesn’t want to escalate tensions but has the right, under international law, to punish Israel, he added.

The surge in tensions, almost 10 months into the war in Hamas-ruled Gaza, has dented the shekel and scared many foreign airliners from the skies of Israel and neighboring Lebanon, where Hezbollah holds sway. The Pentagon has beefed up its Middle East presence, including with missile-interceptor warships.

Israel says its forces are on hair-trigger alert to carry out defensive and offensive missions as required.

Command Bunker

Israel has activated a command bunker beneath the Jerusalem hills in anticipation of a major Iranian-orchestrated attack, an Israeli official said.

The “National Management Center,” a bunker located under the government complex in Jerusalem with an access point in the city’s western foothills, has been activated to enable decision-making in wartime, according to the official, who discussed the move on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan Monday “on their efforts to de-escalate regional tensions,” according to the White House, “including through an immediate cease-fire and hostage release deal.”

The US, which is moving a fighter jet squadron to the region and keeping an aircraft carrier nearby to help Israel, is pressing Netanyahu to redouble efforts to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas over their war in Gaza. The US and Arab states believe an end to fighting in the Palestinian territory would calm the region.

General Michael Kurilla, head of US Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, was in Israel on Monday for talks. Kurilla “held a joint situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region,” according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Jordan’s foreign minister made a rare trip to Tehran over the weekend, and Qatar, which has mediated between Iran and the US in the past, has also been in contact with the Islamic Republic, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Iran for talks with new President Masoud Pezeshkian and other officials on Monday. It was unclear whether Shoigu, regarded as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, urged Tehran to restrain its response to Israel.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, warned of “consequences” for any country supporting Israel, a message apparently aimed at the US and its allies as they rally to defend the Jewish state.

The Israeli shekel fell for sixth day to 3.83 per dollar as of 4:30 p.m. in Tel Aviv, its weakest level since November. Israeli stocks slid to their lowest since April, though that was also because of a global rout in equity markets.

Israel is in a “multi-front war against Iran’s axis of evil,” Netanyahu said on Sunday. “We are striking every one of its arms with great force. We are prepared for any scenario – both offensively and defensively.”

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli, Fiona MacDonald, Ethan Bronner and Akayla Gardner.

