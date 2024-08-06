Emerging-Market Stocks Rebound in Asia From $1.2 Trillion Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks rebounded in early Tuesday trading from a technology-led selloff that had erased $1.2 trillion of shareholder wealth, with the worst-hit exchanges including Taiwan and South Korea partially recouping the previous day’s losses.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.7% as of 6:30 a.m. in London, its biggest gain in two months, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. led with a 7.5% rally. Taipei’s benchmark index, which saw the worst slump since 1967, clawed back about a quarter of the losses it sustained in the past two days. Gains for Samsung Electronics Co. helped South Korea’s main index post a similar rebound.

The bounce shows investors betting that the market correction in Asia, especially Japan, had been excessive. But sentiment remains fragile with fluctuating wagers on Federal Reserve policy and unpredictable geopolitics. The selling spree was attributed to a variety of factors, from a slowing US economy, to doubts about whether artificial intelligence would live up to the hype, to a stronger yen leading to an unwinding of carry trades.

“It’s reasonable to see some kind of a bounce after the rapid selloff over the past few sessions,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee in Singapore. “Having said that, with US economic growth set to slow in the second half, election uncertainty, and still-stretched valuations, it would make sense for investors to use any technical rebounds to reposition.”

The selloff on Monday sent the MSCI stocks gauge below its 200-day moving average for the first time since January, and wobbles continued into Tuesday. Among information-technology stocks, one out of every three shares dropped.

Monday’s declines had wiped out $927 billion from the combined market capitalization of EM stocks, adding to the $288 billion lost at the end of last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That pushed the equity benchmark to its lowest valuation since February, at 11.63 times projected earnings.

Tuesday’s recovery extended to developing-nation currencies popular with carry traders such as the Mexican peso, which gained 0.5% against the dollar. While the EM currency index was little changed amid broad dollar strength, currencies across the emerging Europe, Africa and Middle East region advanced. The Israeli shekel rose for the first time in seven days.

Data overnight from the US showed that the bond market wasn’t entirely immune to Monday’s equity selloff, either. The Bloomberg index for EM dollar debt posted its biggest drop in five weeks and the sovereign risk premium rose for a ninth successive day, its longest streak since June 2018. Investors now demand 4.3 percentage points of additional yield to buy emerging-market bonds rather than Treasuries.

Local-currency bonds, however, posted advances on Monday. The Bloomberg gauge for the asset class rose for a sixth day to the highest level since March 2022.

