Japan’s Mimura Says Government, BOJ Will Keep Working Closely

(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government and the central bank have agreed it’s important to closely monitor developments in both domestic and international markets with a sense of urgency, according to the nation’s top currency official.

The authorities will keep calmly assessing what’s happening, Atsushi Mimura told reporters Tuesday. “The government will continue to take all possible measures for economic and fiscal management in cooperation with the Bank of Japan,” he added.

Mimura spoke in Tokyo after meeting with officials from the BOJ and Financial Services Agency in their first three-way discussions since March. FSA Commissioner Hideki Ito and BOJ executive directors Takeshi Kato and Seiichi Shimizu were among the participants in Tuesday’s meeting.

Mimura’s comments came amid market turmoil that began at the end of last week. On Monday, Japan’s benchmark Topix index fell 24% from a record high reached last month, and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average suffered its record one-day slump. Those losses were at least partially regained Tuesday with a surge in stocks across the board. Circuit breakers for both index futures were set off multiple times over the past few days.

Mimura refrained from providing the government’s view on potential drivers of the stock market chaos. But he noted that some market observers attribute the volatility to a sudden global risk aversion triggered by concerns about a slowdown in overseas economies and heightened geopolitical tensions.

In contrast to the stock market’s freefall, the yen rebounded sharply from near a multi-decade low against the dollar, raising concerns about exporters’ earnings prospect.

“It is important for the currency exchange rate to remain stable, reflecting market fundamentals,” Mimura said in response to a question about the yen’s recent sharp appreciation.

While fears about the US economy and the Federal Reserve have gained attention, some analysts say the recent market volatility was at least partly fueled by the yen’s rapid appreciation following the BOJ’s rate hike decision last week. The central bank raised rates for the second time this year and unveiled plans to slash its bond purchases in half.

Governor Kazuo Ueda will be called to a parliamentary committee meeting either this week or early next week to be questioned about the BOJ’s latest policy decision, according to opposition party senior member Jun Azumi. The opposition party came to an agreement with the ruling party on Ueda’s appearance, he told reporters Tuesday.

