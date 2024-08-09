Denmark to Tighten Swedish Border Control After Crime Wave

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will tighten controls at its borders to Sweden after Copenhagen has seen a rising number of shootings by Swedish perpetrators, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in an interview broadcast by TV2.

Danish police will increase inspections in trains crossing the border via the Oresund bridge connecting the two Scandinavian countries and will also allocate more resources to use surveillance cameras at the crossing, the minister told TV2.

Since April, police have registered at least 25 cases where Danish gangs have enlisted young Swedes to commit violent crimes in the Danish capital, the justice minister has previously said. The development comes after Sweden has been rattled by a surge in gun violence in recent years, with boys in their early teens involved as both victims and perpetrators, acting on behalf of organized crime groups.

On Thursday, a 43-year old man was shot dead in Copenhagen, while a 42-year old woman was injured. The man was known to police and linked to the illegal gang “Loyal to Familia.”

“It’s a serious situation and we will do what we can to support police so they can solve the situation,” Hummelgard said on Friday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.