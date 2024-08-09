Emerging-Market Currencies Climb to Highest in Over Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies climbed to their highest in more than two years on the back of a weaker US dollar and a rebound in equities globally.

The MSCI EM currency index rose as much as 0.4% to 1742.8 on Friday, the highest since April 2022. The South Korean won led gains among Asian currencies, advancing over 1%.

Read: Stocks Extend Rebound as US Recession Worries Ebb: Markets Wrap

Growing bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming months are weighing on the dollar, easing pressure on central banks in developing nations to defend their currencies. Authorities in nations from India to Indonesia have intervened in the market to prop up their currencies this year.

The shift in expectations of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve will remain favorable for the EM Asian currencies, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.