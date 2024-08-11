Philippines’ Marcos Blasts China For ‘Reckless’ Move in Airspace

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said actions by China’s air force against a Philippine plane patrolling a South China Sea shoal were “unjustified, illegal and reckless.”

The Southeast Asian nation’s military said two People’s Liberation Army aircraft dropped flares and made dangerous moves while a Philippine Air Force patrol was over Scarborough Shoal on August 8. The incident happened as the two sides are trying to ease maritime tensions.

China warned off the Philippine aircraft in a “professional manner and in accordance with the law” after its “illegal” intrusion, Beijing’s state-backed Global Times said Sunday.

The Philippines last month said it had reached an understanding with China on the resupply of its troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in the Second Thomas Shoal that’s been at the center of tensions between the two nations.

“We have hardly started to calm the waters, and it is already worrying that there could be instability in our airspace,” a statement from Marcos’ communications said Sunday.

The Philippines is committed to resolve disputes through diplomacy, but China should “demonstrate that it is fully capable of responsible action, both in the seas in the skies,” the statement said.

