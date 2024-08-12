Adani Stocks Drop as Hindenburg Row With India Regulator Worsens

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm raised 12.5 billion rupees ($152 million) through notes, its first such local-currency bond sale since it was targeted by short seller Hindenburg Research in January. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group’s stocks fell after Hindenburg Research accused India’s chief market regulator of having conflicts of interest that prevented a thorough probe into fraud allegations against the conglomerate.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the group’s flagship, slid as much as 5.5% in early Mumbai trading on Monday. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. plunged as much as 17% before paring the bulk of its loss, with all of the conglomerate’s 10 stocks trading lower. The NSE Nifty 50 Index, India’s equity benchmark, underperformed the broader Asian market.

In a report published Saturday, Hindenburg said Madhabi Puri Buch — the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India — and her husband, Dhaval Buch, invested in offshore entities that were allegedly part of a fund structure in which Vinod Adani — the brother of billionaire Gautam Adani — also had investments. Buch denied wrongdoing.

“Short-term volatility is inevitable as investors grapple with the veracity of these claims,” said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund Manager at Wright Research. “If substantiated, the allegations could erode investor trust, deter foreign capital, and necessitate stringent regulatory overhauls.”

The investments by the couple were made in 2015, two years before Buch joined Sebi, Hindenburg said, citing whistleblower information and other documents Bloomberg wasn’t able to verify. The fund structure is managed by India Infoline, a financial services and wealth management firm. Buch was appointed a full-time member of Sebi in 2017. In 2022, she was named chair.

The face-off between Hindenburg and Sebi is escalating weeks after the US firm was queried by the Indian regulator about its scathing report against Adani in early 2023.

The report sparked a selloff in Adani stocks, wiping out more than $150 billion in their combined market value at its worst. It led India’s top court to order a Sebi probe on possible Adani violations and any suspicious trading activity. Sebi has yet to make a case against the Adani Group.

India’s Nifty 50 Index was down 0.6% in early Mumbai trading, compared with a 0.1% gain for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

“There has been much chatter and discourse over the weekend, but I don’t believe that there will be much impact given that this is an ongoing story and the element of surprise is relatively muted,” said Arun Chulani, co-founder at First Water Capital.

