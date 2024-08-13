Japan’s Stocks May Rise for Third Day as Chip Shares Advance

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks may extend their recovery from last week’s historic rout as signs of cooling inflation in the US back speculation the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

Exporters of electronics, precision instruments, and machinery are likely to be firm after the S&P 500 climbed, led by gains in the world’s largest technology companies. Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge — the VIX — tumbled.

Investors will continue to monitor movements in the yen, which was little changed in early Asia trading after gaining 0.3% overnight to 146.84 per dollar. Yield-sensitive banks may move following the results of a five-year auction of Japanese government bonds later in the day.

CME futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average traded at 36,470 as of 7:46 a.m. in Tokyo, above the underlying gauge’s close of 36,232.51 on Tuesday.

“Japanese stocks are still in the rebound phase from oversold conditions,” said Mitsushige Akino, president of Ichiyoshi Asset Management. “If there is a soft landing in the US, Japanese stocks will not fall below recent lows again.”

The Nikkei may return to the 200-day moving average near 36,900 yen by the end of this week as the yen has not appreciated sharply, according to Akino.

